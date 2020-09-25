Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The vehicle rolled near roadworks.
The vehicle rolled near roadworks.
Breaking

Man escapes injury at rollover near road works

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Sep 2020 3:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been lucky to escape injury after his van rolled over in Wurdong Heights earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Gladstone Benaraby Rd near the Tannum Sands roundabout at 2pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had no injuries and did not need to go to hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the white van rolled over in the road works zone, likely from losing control of the vehicle.

She said there was no suggestion of drink driving however the incident was still being investigated.

gladstone car crash single vehicle rollover wurdong heights wurdong heights crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ holiday hotspot ranks highly with travellers

        Premium Content CQ holiday hotspot ranks highly with travellers

        Destinations A CQ holiday destination gem ranked highly on a travel website’s new list recently.

        • 25th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        REVEALED: Top riders to watch as motocross champs visit CQ

        Premium Content REVEALED: Top riders to watch as motocross champs visit CQ

        News Motocross guns in both women’s and veterans classes face-off at Benaraby track.

        ‘Not to be missed’: Council hosting business info sessions

        Premium Content ‘Not to be missed’: Council hosting business info sessions

        News The Gladstone Regional Council are encouraging owners and managers of businesses to...

        Meet Gladstone’s four new police officers

        Premium Content Meet Gladstone’s four new police officers

        News Four new Queensland Police Academy graduates from South East Queensland have been...