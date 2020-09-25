Man escapes injury at rollover near road works

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been lucky to escape injury after his van rolled over in Wurdong Heights earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Gladstone Benaraby Rd near the Tannum Sands roundabout at 2pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had no injuries and did not need to go to hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the white van rolled over in the road works zone, likely from losing control of the vehicle.

She said there was no suggestion of drink driving however the incident was still being investigated.