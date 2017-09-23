UPDATE: Bruce Hwy closed after semi-trailer rollover

NO INJURIES: Police responded to reports of a crash on the Bruce Hwy between Mt Larcom and Raglan.

9:34AM: THE BRUCE Hwy is now closed in both directions at the scene of this morning's crash south of Raglan, about 10km north of Mt Larcom.

Diversions are in place via Gentle Annie Rd.

Police, fire and council crews are currently on the scene working to make the scene safe from potentially hazardous chemicals the truck is believed to have been carrying.

9AM: TRAFFIC could be delayed along the Bruce Hwy as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews clean up chemicals that spilled when a semi-trailer crashed this morning.

Earlier reports the driver escaped uninjured appear to have been premature, as a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with back pain earlier this morning.

The spokesperson said the man got out of the vehicle after it had crashed and rolled about 10km north of Mount Larcom.

However, motorists may face some delays as crews work to make the area safe from the chemicals the truck was carrying, believed to be fertiliser and pesticides.

Queensland Ambulance Service personnel remain on standby as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews make the scene safe.

8.30AM: A 21-YEAR-OLD man has escaped injury after a semi-trailer rolled on the Bruce Hwy this morning.

Police were called to the scene of the incident, which occurred about 10km north of Mt Larcom, at 6.21am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was notified, but paramedics were not required on scene, according to a police media spokesperson.

The spokesperson said there was no record of any road closures caused by the incident.