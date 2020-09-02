Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
News

Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

by Danielle O’Neal, Shiloh Payne
2nd Sep 2020 12:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while working on the roof of a veterinary clinic in Capalaba, southeast of Brisbane.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner and Workplace Health and Safety will investigate the circumstances of the death.

A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show

The 53-year-old man was working alone on the vet clinic's roof on Old Cleveland Road in Capalaba Tuesday afternoon when staff became concerned for his welfare.

The man was found unresponsive on the roof and emergency crews were called about 5.20pm.

He died at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews attended the scene to assist paramedics.

Originally published as Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

More Stories

electrocuted man killed tradie workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Incredible’: GPC reacts to Active August participation

        Premium Content ‘Incredible’: GPC reacts to Active August participation

        News The Gladstone Ports Corporation has labelled the community’s involvement in their Active August initiative as ‘incredible’.

        • 2nd Sep 2020 10:57 AM
        REVEALED: Staggering RBT numbers for Road Safety Week

        Premium Content REVEALED: Staggering RBT numbers for Road Safety Week

        News A Central Queensland top cop has shed light on recent statistics regarding the...

        Tannum Sands couple collects $50k in Instant Scratch-It win

        Premium Content Tannum Sands couple collects $50k in Instant Scratch-It win

        News A TANNUM Sands couple are pinching themselves after winning $50,000 on an Instant...

        Driver assessed by paramedics after Mt Larcom crash

        Premium Content Driver assessed by paramedics after Mt Larcom crash

        News Emergency Services were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd.