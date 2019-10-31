Menu
Man drowns after diving into creek following break-in attempt

by Emily Halloran
31st Oct 2019 3:55 PM
A man has drowned after diving into a Robina creek when he was allegedly caught attempting to break into a house.

Police were called at about 11.20am regarding an attempted break and enter of a property at Blakehurst Place.

It is understood the offender jumped into nearby water and attempted to swim away from the scene after being confronted by a resident.

The resident told police that he had seen the man submerge and fail to resurface.

Water police and the PolAir helicopter searched for the man, locating his body below the water in the vicinity of Narrabeen Court around 1.30pm.

Sergeant Matt Ward of Queensland Police said the man was seen struggling before he sank beneath the water.

"As of 11.30am a male had been disturbed by a male offender trying to break into their home.

"The offender has run off and jumped into the canal.

"He was seen swimming in the river, struggling, before going underwater.

"With water police and PolAir, we've been able to locate that person.

"I believe a local resident got their boat out in an attempt to make a rescue. But the male person disappeared."

The deceased man didn't make it too far, being found between 25 to 30m away from land in water approximately 25m deep.

break-in creek drowning

