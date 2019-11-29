Menu
Jay David Wilson shaped up to police officers during an incident at an Emu Park home.
Man drinks two litres of bourbon, assaults mate

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Nov 2019 5:30 PM
AN Emu Park man who assaulted a good friend and then shaped up to police admitted to being fuelled by "almost two litres of bourbon".

Jay David Wilson was at home drinking with his mate on November 1 when police were called to a disturbance at the Archer Street residence about 8pm.

Wilson had punched his buddy a number of times.

After police arrived, Wilson approached the victim's girlfriend and officers positioned themselves between the two and told him to calm down.

Wilson continued to yell and then shaped up to officers with clenched fists before they took him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Wilson was taken to Yeppoon police station and when asked about the assault, he told police that he thought the victim had stolen from him but he couldn't be sure.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to unlawful assault and obstructing police.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale asked Wilson, who represented himself in court, if he'd been drinking on the day of the incident.

He made the startling admission: "Yeah, I had a fair bit, about two litres of bourbon."

Ms Beckinsale responded: "Well that's no good for anyone.

"I mean you could end up unconscious from that, let alone getting into a fight.

"Once you start swinging punches when you're that drunk...people end up here having seriously hurt people, or even end up in the higher courts from more serious charges."

Wilson was fined $900.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

