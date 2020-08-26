Man drinking and revving car loses licence

COURT: A man has been charged after he returned a BAC of 0.144.

A GLADSTONE man who was drinking in his car and revving his engine turned the headlights off as soon as police arrived, a court was told.

Neville James Isaacs, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of being in charge of motor vehicle when over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that on July 30, police were called to a New Auckland address where a caller said there was a person in a car who was drinking all night and revving the vehicle.

Sen Con Spargo said police arrived at 6.40am and saw a white Commodore with the lights illuminated and steam rising, with Isaacs in the drivers seat.

He told the court as police arrived the lights were turned off and the steaming stopped.

Isaacs was required to do a breath test where he returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.144.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court to consider Isaacs, a father of five, had been charged with ‘in charge of a vehicle’ and was not out on the road.

Isaacs was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

