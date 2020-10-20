Man drank speed to help with arthritis

A Gladstone man said he drank speed to help with his arthritis

A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving said he drank speed to help with his arthritis.

Mark Leslie Gordon, 55, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving.

He was intercepted on the Dawson Highway, West Gladstone, on July 25 where he returned a positive drug test.

Further tests showed the presence of MDMA and methamphetamine.

Gordon was caught once again on September 6 on Campbell St.

He told police he drank speed to help with his arthritis.

Further tests showed the presence of THC and meth in his system.

During a search, police located a white crystal substance which weighed less than 1g, which Gordon said was speed.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had been on a waiting list for five years to see a surgeon to treat his rheumatoid arthritis which caused him pain.

She said a friend had suggested he try using the drug to treat the pain as he was not willing to use prescription pain killers due to a family history of liver failure.

She asked the court to consider Gordon had no offending for 11 years.

Gordon was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Convictions were recorded.

