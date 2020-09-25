Man drank four Toohey’s before long drive home

A GLADSTONE man drank four cans of Toohey’s before a long drive home from work in Blackwater.

Raymond Eric James Gosley, 37, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.

On April 2 at 5.25pm Gosley was intercepted on Hanson Rd, Callemondah for a roadside breath test.

The mining scaffolder told police he had drunk four 375ml cans of Toohey’s New before driving home to Gladstone from work in Blackwater. He blew .078.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the father of three would have to take time off work from losing his licence but was more concerned about driving his children around.

Gosley was convicted and fined $700 and disqualified from driving for one month.

