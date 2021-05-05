Menu
Crime

Man drank beer, whiskey before driving at Calliope

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
5th May 2021 5:00 PM
A south-east Queensland man intercepted by police at Calliope consumed beer and whiskey before driving, a court heard.

David Graham Stedman, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Stedman’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

On April 28, about 7.22pm, Calliope police were conducting roadside breath tests on the Dawson Hwy at the Calliope Crossroads.

Police intercepted a white Isuzu ute and Stedman identified himself as the driver, travelling with one male passenger.

Stedman said he had a few drinks before driving that evening and while speaking to him police could smell liquor on his breath.

When further questioned, Stedman said he consumed two schooners of heavy beer and three schooners of pre-mixed whiskey at the Railway Hotel, Calliope.

He returned a positive reading of 0.064.

Stedman was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

