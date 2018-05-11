BREAKING: Man 'dragged from house', bashed in front yard

CRIME SCENE: Police have established a crime scene at an Auckland St home after an alleged assault in the front yard.

THREE men are in police custody this evening after a fourth man was allegedly dragged from a house on Auckland St and bashed in the front yard.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital at 6.08pm in an unknown condition, reportedly with head injuries.

A crime scene has been set up at the Auckland St address and two others across South Gladstone and Barney Point.

The three men in custody have not yet been charged in relation to the incident and are understood to be assisting police with their inquiries.

Detectives from the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch are interviewing witnesses and scenes of crime officers are investigating.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.