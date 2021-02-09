Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man faced court on two wilful damage charges and one committing public nuisance. Photo/File
A man faced court on two wilful damage charges and one committing public nuisance. Photo/File
Crime

Man downs bottles of wine, smashes windows, runs from cops

Tristan Evert
9th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 31-year-old Kingaroy man found himself in court after consuming two bottles of wine, leading police on a chase through Kingaroy and smashing three glass paned windows.

Rory William Hockins pleaded guilty to one count of committing public nuisance and two counts of wilful damage at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

On September 24 at 10.50pm police observed Hockins yelling and screaming before running down Short Street, knocking over the police station rubbish bin, running through the RSL car park knocking over another bin and telling police he wanted to be arrested because he had been breaking windows.

The two wilful damage charges were from 10 and 11 September where he smashed three glass paned windows.

Hockins was represented by Jay Rose from Rosegold legal who said at the time the defendant was heavily intoxicated.

"On the occasions of 24 September he was heavily intoxicated, reports to drinking two bottles of wine, in his words he was 'a loud smart arse' to police and kept on trying to annoy them to get him to be arrested and was yelling loudly," Mrs Rose said.

"He reports he spent a few hours in custody and had a suspected broken arm.

"With respect to the broken windows he accepts the restitution sought of $752.78."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account the early plea of guilty.

"These seem to be things fuelled by having far too much alcohol and having some underlying issues causing you to drink that amount, I note that you were on probation at the time.

"I will order you to pay $752.78 to the complainant and refer that to SPER.

"Paying that compensation will have some effect on you and hopefully you will realise the seriousness of your problems and that they shouldn't be imposed on other people.

Hockins was also placed on a 12 month probation period.

No convictions were recorded.

More Stories

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex rural firey allegedly found with stolen brigade property

        Premium Content Ex rural firey allegedly found with stolen brigade property

        Crime The former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade member was alleged to be found in possession of an item belonging to the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

        Take a step back in time with unique photography event

        Premium Content Take a step back in time with unique photography event

        News Want to sharpen up or discover your photography skills?

        No winners in late night Dawson Highway ‘street race’

        Premium Content No winners in late night Dawson Highway ‘street race’

        Crime Kaine David Morris wanted to see if his bike went faster than his mate’s car.

        Paramedics called to Boyne Island motor scooter crash

        Premium Content Paramedics called to Boyne Island motor scooter crash

        News Reports from the scene were a 31-year-old man fell from a motorised scooter.