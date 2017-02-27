30°
Gladstone family man downloads 921 disgusting images

Emily Burley
27th Feb 2017 5:00 PM
Bradley Robert Dale.
Bradley Robert Dale. Facebook

A GLADSTONE man who downloaded 921 child exploitation images of girls as young as four won't spend time behind bars.

Bradley Robert Dale, 34, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to using a carriage service to access child exploitation material, after the images were found on his computer in 2015.

Commonwealth prosecutor Nicholas Glen told the court police officers operating under Task Force Argos identified Dale's computer IP address after he used a torrent service to download the images.

Mr Glen said the images were downloaded over a two-month period from January 25 to March 28.

He said police searched Dale's home and seized a computer, where the images were found in a "deleted" folder.

Mr Glen said the images featured girls aged between four and 16, partially clothed or naked, often posing in a sexually suggestive way.

He said some of the images showed graphic close-ups of the girls' bodies.

Mr Glen said Dale was cooperative with police and made full admissions of guilt at the time of the search.

He said Dale admitted the images were knowingly downloaded for his own sexual gratification.

"He did seek them out and was aware of their nature," Mr Glen said.

"These images depict the sexual assault and humiliation of some of the most vulnerable members of society."

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Dale had a loving upbringing but had been bullied throughout his life because of a hearing impairment.

Mr Polley said his client was married, with the couple sharing a toddler and a baby on the way.

He said Dale no longer had a computer, smart phone or internet account.

Mr Polley said Dale had sought his own counselling and was making progress with his sessions.

Judge Michael Burnett said the images, which he was provided a sample of, were "highly offensive".

"You ought to be ashamed and disgusted by your behaviour," Mr Burnett said.

He acknowledged the images were category one, the lowest of five categories on the scale of child exploitation images.

Dale was sentenced to 12 months jail with immediate release on a $1000 good behaviour bond.

He was also sentenced to 12 months probation with counselling.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

Gladstone family man downloads 921 disgusting images

Gladstone family man downloads 921 disgusting images

HE'S expecting his second child, but the hundreds of filthy images on this Gladstone family man's computer will sicken you.

