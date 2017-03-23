Man doesn't want night to end, refuses to leave hotel

The man was issued a move on order, but didn't obey it.

IT TOOK repeated warnings and a police charge to get this man to leave the Central Lane Hotel.

Mark Thomas Wastney, 28, was in Gladstone for work and drinking at the licensed venue with colleagues on the night of March 4.

Police were patrolling the area about 10.45pm and saw Wastney having an argument with hotel security staff.

He'd been asked to leave but refused.

After continuing to argue with both security and police, Wastney was given a move on order.

He then went and sat about 50m from the hotel, but police told him he had to move even further away.

Wastney argued with them again, demanding to know why he should have to leave.

About 11.05pm police charged him with contravening their requirement.

Those were the facts heard in Gladstone Magistrates Court as Wastney pleaded guilty to the charge.

He said he was sorry and "very embarrassed” about the incident.

He said he had no memory of what happened, and his behaviour was simply the result of drinking too much.

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined him $200.