Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man said he didn’t remember sending abusive emails.
A Gladstone man said he didn’t remember sending abusive emails.
Crime

Man doesn’t remember sending abusive emails

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
20th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man claimed he was “drunk and emotional” when he sent abusive emails which breached his domestic violence order.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named by law, sent emails received on July 27 stating “f--- you, where the f--- is my daughter” and “f--- you, you piece of s---.”

When questioned by police the man said he didn’t remember sending them.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to breaching a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the man had been drunk and emotional that night and didn’t remember sending the emails, but accepted he must have.

The man was convicted and fined $200.

Read more domestic violence stories:

Man breached DVO because he ‘forgot’ the conditions

Man smashed TV in argument with partner

‘Will always cherish our love’: Man sent flowers to victim

gladstonecourt gladstone domestic violence gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wayward driver a giveaway to police

        Premium Content Wayward driver a giveaway to police

        Crime Anthony Jon Edgerton was caught with items he shouldn’t have had in his car.

        Gel Blasters garner Gladstone support in election

        Premium Content Gel Blasters garner Gladstone support in election

        News “The aim is to strike a balance to ensure people can still use gel blasters...

        Biloela man ‘forgot’ he was carrying knife during night out

        Premium Content Biloela man ‘forgot’ he was carrying knife during night out

        News Asa Beaney claimed he forgot he was carrying a knife after finishing a day’s work...

        FREE STORY: Gladstone’s election debate looms

        FREE STORY: Gladstone’s election debate looms

        News Gladstone candidates for this month’s State Election will go head-to-head on...