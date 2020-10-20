Man doesn’t remember sending abusive emails

A GLADSTONE man claimed he was “drunk and emotional” when he sent abusive emails which breached his domestic violence order.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be named by law, sent emails received on July 27 stating “f--- you, where the f--- is my daughter” and “f--- you, you piece of s---.”

When questioned by police the man said he didn’t remember sending them.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to breaching a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the man had been drunk and emotional that night and didn’t remember sending the emails, but accepted he must have.

The man was convicted and fined $200.

Read more domestic violence stories:

Man breached DVO because he ‘forgot’ the conditions

Man smashed TV in argument with partner

‘Will always cherish our love’: Man sent flowers to victim