Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
News

Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

by Ben Pike
30th May 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died and a woman was wounded in the stomach in a double stabbing in Sydney's west on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill about 12.45pm and found the woman, aged in her 20s, outside the home with stab wounds to her stomach.

When police entered the house, they found a man, who aged in his 20s, with stab wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Police confirmed the pair are known to each other and they are investigating how the horrific incident unfolded.

Originally published as Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s call for seat at the table now COAG is no more

        premium_icon Council’s call for seat at the table now COAG is no more

        News The Prime Minister confirmed it will be replaced with “a completely new system” built on what he said is the success of the operation of the National Cabinet.

        Local jobs lost as part of CQU recovery plan

        premium_icon Local jobs lost as part of CQU recovery plan

        News Final proposed actions include almost 100 job cuts across the organisation.

        Crews called to early morning house fire

        premium_icon Crews called to early morning house fire

        News It’s understood no one was inside the Barney Point home at the time.

        Prison release drinks put CQ man back in jail

        premium_icon Prison release drinks put CQ man back in jail

        Crime His lawyer told the court he was a ‘lovely guy until he’s on the grog’.