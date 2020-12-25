Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died, three women are in hospital and a highway has been closed following a serious crash on Christmas morning.
A man has died, three women are in hospital and a highway has been closed following a serious crash on Christmas morning.
News

Man dies and three hurt in horror Christmas Day crash

by Nathan Edwards
25th Dec 2020 2:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 28-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole beside a north Queensland highway.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police arrived on scene at The Palmerstone Highway at Coorumba, south west of Innisfail, just before 7.15am Friday morning.

It's reported the Holden Commodore, which had four occupants, veered off the road and crashed into a power pole, killing the driver.

Three women travelling with the man were transported to Innisfail Hospital in stable conditions.


Police closed the highway where the crash occurred, advising motorists to expect long delays if travelling through the area.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Originally published as Man dies, three hurt in horror Xmas Day crash

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        Premium Content Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        News Since its inception in 1996, Australia’s biggest fishing competition has brought millions into the Gladstone region economy.

        • 25th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding season

        Premium Content Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding...

        News Experts say weather influences crocodile behaviour and rain can trigger females...

        Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        Premium Content Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        News The full body scanners replace walk-through metal detectors to increase security...

        Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Premium Content Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Offbeat The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade spread joy threw the streets during their...