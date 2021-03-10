Menu
EMERGENCY: Officers from Richmond Police District Police Rescue attended an incident in Wollongbar on Wednesday March 10, 2021 after there were reports of a person trapped in a vehicle following a crash shortly after 1pm. File Photo: Alison Paterson
Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

Alison Paterson
10th Mar 2021 1:45 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
Update 3.30pm: A man has died after being hit by a car on the Northern Rivers on Wednesday, March 10.

According to a Police Media spokeswoman, shortly after 1pm emergency services were called Callicoma Court, Wollongbar, after reports of a man trapped under a vehicle in the driveway.

"The man who is believed to be in his 60s died at the scene," she said.

"Officers from Richmond Police District attended the incident.

"A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner."

 

Original story: Reports of persons trapped in a vehicle following a crash has resulted in various emergency services heading to Wollongbar shortly after 1pm on Wednesday March 10.

While the actual location has not yet need disclosed, it is understood crews from Fire & Rescue NSW, Ambulance NSW and Richmond Police District Police Rescue personnel were alerted to the incident at 1.10pm.

NSW Ambulance confirmed they had paramedics at thew scene, but declined to comment and directed all inquiries to police.

When contacted, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service said they had not been called to attend.

It is understood police are at the scene of the incident.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

