Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ethical Standards Command is investigating after a man died while being taken to Rockhampton watch house in a police vehicle on Friday morning.
The Ethical Standards Command is investigating after a man died while being taken to Rockhampton watch house in a police vehicle on Friday morning.
News

Man dies in police custody on way to watch house

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
8th Nov 2019 9:09 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN died while being taken to Rockhampton watch house in a police vehicle early this morning.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

Preliminary information indicates police were called to the carpark of a hotel in Bolsover Street around 3am following reports of a disturbance between a 46-year-old man and 33-year-old woman.

Officers arrested the Rockhampton man for breach of a domestic violence order.

Police said initial investigations indicated the man struggled with police before being restrained and transported to Rockhampton watch house.

Police said upon arrival at the watch house, around 3.50am, the man was found unresponsive in the police vehicle.

Officers conducted CPR until the arrival of the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The State Coroner has been advised and the Crime and Corruption Commission will provide independent oversight of the Ethical Standards Command investigation.

bolsover street death in custody editors picks ethical standards command police rockhampton watch house
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Gladstone has requested more time to consider its legal position on several charges relating to an environmental incident that...

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        News Australia's best value news subscription deal is even better

        IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        News ACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on a range of...

        $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        premium_icon $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        News Ministerial panel that rejected 64 projects seeking $75.9m