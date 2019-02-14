Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL CRASH: A Queensland police spokesman confirmed to the NewsMail a man, 61, died after his car rolled on Stockbridge Rd, Lowmead about 11am.
FATAL CRASH: A Queensland police spokesman confirmed to the NewsMail a man, 61, died after his car rolled on Stockbridge Rd, Lowmead about 11am. File
Breaking

Man dies in Lowmead single-vehicle car crash

Katie Hall
by
14th Feb 2019 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash at Lowmead.

A Queensland police spokesman confirmed to the NewsMail a man, 61, died after his car rolled on Stockbridge Rd, Lowmead about 11am.

Police were called to the scene.

Paramedics treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the site.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man received "critical head and chest injuries”.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

The spokesman said part of the investigation would consider whether the crash was caused by a medical incident.

He said authorities were in the process of informing the family.

breaking car crash fatal crash lowmead qas qps stockbridge rd
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Getting stuck trying to write a song about Gladstone

    premium_icon Getting stuck trying to write a song about Gladstone

    News I don't think there is such a thing as an official Gladstone anthem, but I could be wrong; I often am.

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
    Containers making a change at Gladstone Airport

    premium_icon Containers making a change at Gladstone Airport

    News New recycling bins for cans and bottles will help the RFDS.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
    WEATHER: Storm warning issued for parts of region

    WEATHER: Storm warning issued for parts of region

    Weather The Bureau issued the severe thunderstorm warning at around 3.30pm.

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:10 PM
    Fordie's Bazooka is the top gun for fun on the water

    premium_icon Fordie's Bazooka is the top gun for fun on the water

    News 'I've had some awesome trips with my family and friends.'