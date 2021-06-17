Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have confirmed a man in his 40s has died following a quad bike rollover earlier this month. Picture: File
Police have confirmed a man in his 40s has died following a quad bike rollover earlier this month. Picture: File
Health

Man dies in hospital after tragic quad bike rollover

Maddie Manwaring
17th Jun 2021 12:20 PM | Updated: 1:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in hospital following a quad bike rollover in Beerburrum earlier this month.

Emergency crews including critical care and the high acuity unit attended the rollover at a private property on Male Road about 9.35pm on June 5.

The man, in his 40s, was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Beerwah Police Station officer-in-charge Brendan Davis said the man died on Monday, June 7.

Senior Sergeant Davis said police had investigated the incident and were preparing a report for the coroner.

A teenage girl was also taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with suspected spinal injuries.

More to come.

Originally published as Man dies in hospital after tragic quad bike rollover

beerburrum beerwah police editos picks quad bike rollover
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Identity of man killed in highway crash at Benaraby revealed

        Premium Content Identity of man killed in highway crash at Benaraby revealed

        News The truck was heading south on the Bruce Highway when a SUV, also travelling south, collided with the rear of the truck.

        Noise complaint leads to unexpected drug charges

        Premium Content Noise complaint leads to unexpected drug charges

        News When police arrived at a Gladstone home in response to a complaint about loud...

        First generator switched back on after explosion

        Premium Content First generator switched back on after explosion

        News CS Energy forecasts the Unit B2 will be running by June 20, and Unit C3 by July...

        Boost for program that’s helped 570 residents find work

        Premium Content Boost for program that’s helped 570 residents find work

        News The Palaszczuk Government has allocated $460 million in a big boost for job skills...