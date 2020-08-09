Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dies in hospital after pole crash

by Shiloh Payne
9th Aug 2020 1:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died in hospital after his car crashed into a pole in the Gympie area on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old was travelling west on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil around 7.45pm when he collided with a light pole.

The Bollier man was flown in critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he died on Friday.

The passenger of the car, a 19-year-old man from Pie Creek, suffered minor injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Man dies in hospital after pole crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck rollover closes highway for five hours

        Premium Content Truck rollover closes highway for five hours

        News Police say the B Double lost control coming down an incline.

        SHOW HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

        Premium Content SHOW HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

        Information It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when there’s a public...

        Newest rideshare competitor launched in Gladstone

        Premium Content Newest rideshare competitor launched in Gladstone

        Information The company will join Uber and Ola as rideshare services available in the Port...

        COMMUNITY HERO: Local achiever up for award

        Premium Content COMMUNITY HERO: Local achiever up for award

        Community The university lecturer has been recognised for her dedication to the STEM field.