A man has died at a factory in Melbourne’s southeast. Picture: Con Chronis
News

Man dies in horror workplace incident

by Jack Paynter
28th May 2021 8:21 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM

A factory worker has died after a horror incident in Melbourne’s southeast, the fourth Victorian workplace fatality in just eight days.

The 47-year-old man died after he was struck by machinery at a Dandenong South factory on Wednesday.

WorkSafe Victoria said the man was believed to have suffered fatal head injuries when he was hit by an attachment on a rubber extrusion machine.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident, with the man’s death bringing the workplace fatality toll to 19 for 2021.

Four people have died in workplace incidents being investigated by WorkSafe in Victoria in the past 10 days alone, including the death of eight-year-old student Cooper Onyett, who drowned at Belfast Aquatics pool in Port Fairy on May 21.

A farm worker, 74, also died from serious head injuries after six large hay bales fell and caused him to hit his head on machinery at Binginwarri in Gippsland on May 20.

A 40-year-old tradie died on May 18 when he was struck by an overhead boom at a St Albans construction site in Melbourne’s west.

