Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died in hospital following a car crash on a highway.
A man has died in hospital following a car crash on a highway. Craig Warhurst
News

Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

Ali Kuchel
by
24th Feb 2020 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 85-year-old man has died in a fatal car crash in the Somerset region.

The The Forensic Crash Unit will prepare a report for the coroner after the man crashed at Harlin on February 16 passed away in hospital on Saturday).

Around 2pm a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Brisbane Valley Highway at Harlin.

The driver and sole occupant of a 4WD, an 85-year-old Wattle Camp man was injured and transported to hospital.

The occupants of a sedan, the 46-year-old female driver and her 54-year-old male passenger, both from Kingaroy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

car crash editors picks harlin police police investigation somerset
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘That’ll go down real well’: Nats respond to Greens' plan

        premium_icon ‘That’ll go down real well’: Nats respond to Greens' plan

        Politics The role coal will play in Australia’s future has sharpened political battle lines, and the clearest positions are at opposite ends of the country.

        HAVE YOUR SAY: New dog on and off leash areas proposed

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: New dog on and off leash areas proposed

        Council News RESIDENTS may no longer be able to walk their dogs at Millennium Esplande, Tannum...

        Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

        premium_icon Look who’s coming to Mount Larcom

        Council News New funding from the Gladstone Regional Council is no clowning matter for the Mount...

        • 24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
        TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

        premium_icon TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

        Community GLADSTONE State High School’s oval was sprinkled with pink last Friday for an...

        • 24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM