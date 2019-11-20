Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Nov 2019 5:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.

About 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Stoney Chute Road, Stoney Chute, about 8km west of Nimbin, following reports a utility had struck a tree.

The driver, believed to be a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

car crash fatal crash northern rivers emergency services richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lightning strike causes blaze

        premium_icon Lightning strike causes blaze

        News The fire was one of three which broke out on Sunday

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Concerns changes could force up water price by 37%

        premium_icon Concerns changes could force up water price by 37%

        News GLADSTONE residents could pay the highest rate per kilolitre for water outside...

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Great circus coming to Gladstone

        premium_icon Great circus coming to Gladstone

        News IT’S been four years since this circus was in town, but they’re back and better...

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Council launches week-long festival for teens

        premium_icon Council launches week-long festival for teens

        News A WEEK-long youth summer festival featuring an outdoor concert with local, national...

        • 20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM