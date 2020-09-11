Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

11th Sep 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cloncurry overnight.

Police say the driver of a white utility travelling on the Barkly Highway 50km west of Cloncurry lost control of the vehicle which then left the road and crash into a ditch about 10.30pm on Thursday night.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car was declared deceased at the scene," police said.

Anyone travelling in the vicinity of the Barkly Highway between 10pm-10.40pm last night and has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man dies at scene of single-vehicle crash

More Stories

cloncurry editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is there a man drought in CQ?

        Premium Content Is there a man drought in CQ?

        News Women, if you’re on the hunt for a man, here are the places to go.

        Are you a ‘happy camper’ or not?

        Premium Content Are you a ‘happy camper’ or not?

        News The entire Central Queensland region has a plethora of amazing destinations.

        Woman with suspected fractured leg after moped crash

        Premium Content Woman with suspected fractured leg after moped crash

        News A woman, aged 53, has crashed her moped in the southern Gladstone region.

        UPDATE: Hazard reduction burns for 10 days

        Premium Content UPDATE: Hazard reduction burns for 10 days

        News A blaze started about 11am today just to the west of QAL.