Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATALITY: A 20-year-old man has died after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale.
FATALITY: A 20-year-old man has died after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale. 9 News Wide Bay
News

Man dies and couple in hospital after highway crash

Mark Zita
by
31st Dec 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN aged 20 has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale on Saturday morning.

Police said a sedan and a small truck towing a caravan crashed head-on 38km south of the township at 11.10am.

"The driver and sole occupant of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene," a police statement said.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a man and a woman aged in their 60s from Glenella, received minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Both sides of the highway were closed for most of the afternoon and evening.

Traffic was backed up for more than 5km from the crash.

Police set up diversions around the site, with traffic redirected to Fingerboard and Tableland roads.

The highway was reopened at 7.30pm and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have any information for police, including dash-cam footage of the crash, contact Policelink on 131444.

bruce highway crash editors picks gladstone region miriam vale
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    QUICK Q&amp;A: Will you make any New Year's resolutions?

    premium_icon QUICK Q&A: Will you make any New Year's resolutions?

    News The people of Gladstone speak out about their resolutions.

    • 31st Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Military veterans in the region for major clean-up operation

    premium_icon Military veterans in the region for major clean-up operation

    News The acting Mayor says receiving Team Rubicon's help is 'brilliant'.

    New Year's Day opening hours from across the region

    premium_icon New Year's Day opening hours from across the region

    News we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services.

    UPDATE: Man charged after crash at Young Australian Hotel

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man charged after crash at Young Australian Hotel

    Crime Ambos treated the driver on scene, but was not taken to hospital.

    Local Partners