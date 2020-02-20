Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
Emergency services attempted to free him, but he died at the scene. Picture: 9 News
News

Man dies after trapped in container

20th Feb 2020 11:57 AM

A man has died in a workplace accident in Melbourne's north this morning.

Following reports a man was trapped in a shipping container, police and emergency crews were called to GKA Sports Distribution Centre on Foden Avenue in Campbellfield just after 10am.

It is believed the man was trapped by stone sheets which shifted within the container.

The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News
The man died after becoming trapped in a shipping container. Picture: 9 News

Emergency services attempted to free the man, who is yet to be identified, but he died at the scene.

A second worker has been taken to Northern Hospital in Epping for observation.

Worksafe has been notified and remain on the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More Stories

Show More
container death editors picks melbourne workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRINK DRIVERS: Motorists in court this week

        premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: Motorists in court this week

        News TWO motorists pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving charges.

        • 20th Feb 2020 11:41 AM
        ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Countdown on for Agnes festival

        ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Countdown on for Agnes festival

        News FOR the first time in 13 years the annual Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival...

        Singer excited to headline Agnes fest for first time

        premium_icon Singer excited to headline Agnes fest for first time

        News Perkins, who has never been to Agnes Water, said he’s looking forward to having...

        ‘Our community is hurting’: Federal funds dry up

        premium_icon ‘Our community is hurting’: Federal funds dry up

        News GLADSTONE misses out on more federal funding.