Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after police found him in a critical condition in a basement parking garage.
A man has died after police found him in a critical condition in a basement parking garage.
Crime

Man dies after parking garage incident

by Anton Nilsson
12th May 2021 6:19 PM

A man who was found in a critical condition in a Sydney parking garage has died from his injuries, police said.

The man was found in the basement parking area of a Rushcutters Bay apartment block on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services arrived to the building around 1.50pm after reports of an alleged assault.

Police officers and paramedics found the man unresponsive and the medical officials began working to save his life.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in nearby Darlinghurst in a critical condition but died a short time later, police said in a statement issued shortly after 3pm.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to Kings Cross police station where he was helping officers in their investigation.

A crime scene has been established, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kings Cross police station.

Originally published as Man dies after parking garage incident

crime murder violence

Just In

    Man caught COVID in Adelaide

    Man caught COVID in Adelaide
    • 12th May 2021 6:17 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Premium Content You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Property The 100 acres of land has been used as the town’s only airstrip for the past 30 years.

        Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Premium Content Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Politics “It is ridiculous the number one request from local councils was ignored.”

        Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        Premium Content Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        News Queensland Ballet is coming back to Central Queensland, with its regional tour...

        Police ‘find marijuana’ after push bike crash

        Premium Content Police ‘find marijuana’ after push bike crash

        News Emergency services were called to Gladstone Central on Tuesday afternoon.