Emergency services responding to a car that has driven off a boat ramp at Lions Park in Woy Woy. Picture: Richard Noone
News

Man dies after car plunges off boat ramp

by Emily Cosenza
21st May 2021 5:21 PM | Updated: 5:36 PM

Police divers are working to retrieve the body of a man after a car plunged off a boat ramp on the NSW Central Coast.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed an operation was underway to remove the car from the water and retrieve a man’s body.

The tragic incident occurred off North Burge Road in Woy Woy, near Pelican and Riley islands about midday on Friday.

Police are working to retrieve the car and the man’s body. Picture: Richard Noone
Police are working to retrieve the car and the man’s body. Picture: Richard Noone

There had been initial fears that a second person in the car, as a frantic rescue operation took place.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed the operation to remove the car from the water was underway about 5pm on Friday.

“Police are urging people to avoid the area” she said.

Originally published as Man dies after car plunges off boat ramp

