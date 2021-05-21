Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A critical investigation is underway after a man, allegedly being aggressive to police, died after they tasered him.
A critical investigation is underway after a man, allegedly being aggressive to police, died after they tasered him.
Crime

Man dies after being tasered by police

21st May 2021 2:23 PM

A critical investigation is underway after a man, allegedly being aggressive towards police, died after being tasered.

Police were called to a home on Herbert St, in the country NSW town of Gunnedah, last night due to concerns about the behaviour of a 27-year-old man.

Two officers from the Oxley Police District arrived at the scene around 8pm.

Police allege the man became aggressive when officers attempted to speak with him.

OC spray and a taser were used as the police officers struggled with the man, before he lost consciousness.

An ambulance was called and police officers attempted CPR on the unconscious man before paramedics rushed him to Gunnedah Hospital.

He died at hospital, a short time later.

A female police officer was also taken to hospital, where she is being treated for a bite wound to her right forearm and an injured left knee.

A critical incident team from NSW's State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation will also be subject to independent review.

Originally published as Man dies after being tasered by police

crime death in custody nsw police taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disqualified driver who hit pedestrian faces court

        Premium Content Disqualified driver who hit pedestrian faces court

        Crime Tiger-lily Bauer was on her way to see her father.

        Letters: More than 1100 thank yous this week

        Premium Content Letters: More than 1100 thank yous this week

        Letters to the Editor “After a challenging 2020, we’re excited to finally be able to reconnect with many...

        Agnes Water takes out top tourism town award

        Premium Content Agnes Water takes out top tourism town award

        News “This year’s entrants showcase the extraordinary dedication and innovation of...

        Press Council Adjudication

        Press Council Adjudication

        News The Press Council has upheld a complaint about an article concerning an incident at...