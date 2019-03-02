Man did whiskey shots before Bruce Hwy car crash

A GLADSTONE man drank whiskey and vodka before he got behind the wheel and caused a car crash, a court has heard.

A GLADSTONE man drank whiskey and vodka before he got behind the wheel and caused a car crash, a court has heard.

On Tuesday Michael Francis Ewan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle over the middle alcohol limit.

The court was told on January 24 police were called to a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Bororen.

Police spoke to a truck driver who said he saw "someone with damage to their car” turning right onto a street at Bororen.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service workers helped police find the motorist.

The court was told the car involved was found in the backyard of a house at Bororen.

Police questioned the occupant, Ewan, who smelled of liquor.

Ewan told police he had been drinking at the Bororen pub and a friend's place.

The court was told no one was injured in the crash, but Ewan told police he had consumed shots of Jack Daniels and vodka pre-mixed drinks.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of .122%.

Ewan told the court he has just lost a friend.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton said it was Ewan's manner of driving that led police to finding the vehicle.

Mr Luxton said it was lucky no one was injured. He said one could understand the distress of losing a friend but it did not excuse Ewan putting other people at risk.

He noted Ewan had no previous drink driving charges in his history and said the offending was out of character.

Ewan was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $1000.