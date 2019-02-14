Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A trial is under way in the Warwick District Court.
A trial is under way in the Warwick District Court. John Weekes
Crime

'She told him to stop and screamed for him to get off'

marian faa
by
12th Feb 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of raping a Warwick woman in her sleep has pleaded not guilty as he stands trial in the Warwick District Court this week.

The fate of Darren Robert Nean will lie in the hands of 12 people who yesterday were told the 31-year-old man is accused of ignoring a woman's screams for him to "get off" after she woke to find him in her bed.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir said there was no dispute Mr Nean and the woman had sex in her Warwick home on June 4, 2016.

"All you will need to decide in this trial is whether you accept the complainant's version of the incident and that version will be that she woke in her own bed to find the accused raping her," he said.

"If you accept that evidence then you will convict the accused.

"Obviously if she was asleep at the time of this commencing, she can't have consented."

Mr Nean pleaded not guilty to one charge of rape and will face a jury consisting of four men and eight women.

The crown told the jury they would hear evidence the complainant had been having a couple of drinks with her son at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club before the alleged incident took place.

"She was there for a few hours and left around midnight," Mr Muir said.

He told the court the woman reported her next memory was waking up in her own bed to find a man having sexual intercourse with her.

"(The woman) will tell you that the man used derogatory language to her after she woke up and realised it was happening," Mr Muir told the court.

"She told him to stop and screamed for him to get off."

Defence barrister David Jones said Mr Nean and the woman met for the first time on the night before the alleged incident.

The defence did not provide an opening statement yesterday.

Judge Nicole Kefford closed the court while the jury watched a video recording of the woman's evidence yesterday afternoon.

A number of witnesses are expected to be called to the stand before the defence makes its case.

The trial will continue at Warwick District Court today.

More Stories

police rape trial sexual assault warwick crime warwick district court warwick rape
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    premium_icon Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    News The Alleged Black Uhlan Motorcycle Gang member was accused of extorting and assaulting two Agnes Water men.

    • 14th Feb 2019 7:00 AM
    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for program with three more schools joining.

    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.