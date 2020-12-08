Man denied bong, syringe were for drugs

A GLADSTONE man has denied the bong and syringe found at his residence were used for drugs.

This was despite marijuana being found in a water pipe during a search warrant executed at the Kin Kora house on November 17.

Related story:

5 months of offending catches up with Gladstone man

The pipe was located along with a used syringe in a beer bottle close to Nathan Robert Owens’ bed.

Owens pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24 to failing to dispose of a syringe and possessing a drug utensil.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Owens was aware of the items found but he wasn’t aware he was supposed to dispose of them correctly.

Owens was placed on 12 months’ probation and spared a conviction.

Read more utensil possession cases:

Gladstone teen kept eBay knife ‘in case he was jumped’

Gladstone man surprised to see police at his door

Gladstone man claimed to police he’d ‘changed his ways’