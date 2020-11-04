Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service
One lane closed after truck rollover on Leichhardt Hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
4th Nov 2020 7:49 AM
A MAN has declined treatment after a truck roll over on a major Central Queensland hwy earlier this morning.

Paramedics were called to Wandoan at 5.34am after reports of a truck rollover on the Leichhardt Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a male patient was treated on scene but declined transport to hospital.

The man was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the southbound lane of the Leichhardt Hwy was blocked off as of 5.56am.

He said most of the truck was in the bush but part of the truck's trailer was blocking the southbound lane.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions.

