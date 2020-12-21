Man decides to drive to Brisbane without number plates

ROAD users have plenty of silly ideas which land them in hot water with police each and every day.

Edward John Gray’s big idea was to leave his residence in Gladstone and embark on a road trip to Brisbane without number plates on his car, while unlicensed.

The 46 year old faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning charged with one count of driving without a license (demerit point suspended).

At 11pm on October 15, police from Gympie were engaged in traffic control on the Bruce Highway at Kybong.

Police observed Gray’s vehicle in the line of traffic to have no plates attached.

Gray told police he was driving to Brisbane to retrieve the registration plates for the vehicle then intended to return to Gladstone due to work commitments.

Subsequent checks on the status of Gray’s license showed him to be under a three month demerit point suspension effective October 8.

When police questioned Gray, the former truck driver said he didn’t know how his license was suspended, as he was in an accident on his motor bike in Gladstone in April 2020.

Gray was subsequently issued with a notice to appear.

Gray’s duty lawyer said her client sustained significant injuries as a result of the accident in April which left him recovering at home and he had only resumed driving recently.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford had to take into consideration Gray’s substantial New South Wales and Queensland traffic history.

Acting Magistrate Woodford fined Gray $450 and suspended him from driving for six months with no convictions recorded.

