Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dead, children hurt, in three-car highway crash

by Campbell Gellie
14th Apr 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man died, two children are in a serious condition and another person was trapped in the wreckage of a three-car crash on the Pacific Highway north of Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

"The male driver of one vehicle died at the scene," a police statement read.

"Another driver remains trapped in one of the other vehicles."

A major emergency response attended the crash. Picture: Facebook/NACRFS
A major emergency response attended the crash. Picture: Facebook/NACRFS

 

The crash happened just after 2pm.

Seven ambulance crews and two rescue helicopters attended at the Nerong scene, just north of Port Stephens.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two children, eight and 10, were taken to John Hunter Hospital, both in serious condition.

"One patient was trapped and extricated while another is still trapped," she said.

The northbound lane of the Pacific Highway near Nerong was closed and motorists were warned to avoid the area.

crash editors picks nsw pacific hwy

Top Stories

    'Really rewarding': Country music star struck right note

    premium_icon 'Really rewarding': Country music star struck right note

    News 'If we can get out there and provide a bit of music - people can come out to the show and forget about their cares and their worries for a few hours'

    GALLERY: Taking a step back into the 1920's

    premium_icon GALLERY: Taking a step back into the 1920's

    News Photos from Rotary's Gangster's and Flapper's Ball.

    Man hospitalised after suffering burns in car fire

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after suffering burns in car fire

    Breaking A MAN has been taken to hospital with significant burns to his legs.