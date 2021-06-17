Menu
Police are at the scene after a man was reportedly stabbed to death at a Newmarket home. Picture: Maddy Morwood
Crime

Woman charged with murder after man stabbed in street

by Maddy Morwood
17th Jun 2021 4:42 AM | Updated: 5:27 AM
Police have charged a 53-year-old Kangaroo Point woman with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a Brisbane street on Wednesday night.

Police will allege the woman, who was known to the man, stabbed him when he returned to his Ward Street home about 7pm.

The 51-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

Police have blocked off a street in Newmarket after the reported stabbing. Picture: Maddy Morwood
She will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today. June 17.

Emergency services were called to an address near the intersection of Erneton and Ward streets shortly after 7pm.

 

death editors picks stabbing

