Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after a serious car and truck crash in far northwest Queensland overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A man has died after a serious car and truck crash in far northwest Queensland overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Man dead after serious crash in far northwest Queensland

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
8th May 2021 7:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man has died following a serious crash between his car and a truck in far northwest Queensland overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene along the Landsborough Highway about 50km north of Kynuna about 8pm Friday.

A Queensland Police Service update at 6.30am Saturday stated the truck was heading south on the highway when it collided with the car heading in a northerly direction.

“The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the update stated.

“A female passenger in the car and the male driver of the truck were transported to the Cloncurry Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate.”

Anybody with information on the crash is asked to phone PoliceLink on 131 444 quoting reference number: QP2100840492.

cloncurry far northwest queensland fatal crashes truck crashes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not my proudest moment’: Pub brawler sentenced in court

        Premium Content ‘Not my proudest moment’: Pub brawler sentenced in court

        Crime Nathan Findling kicked his defenceless victim twice while he lay on the ground.

        DV offender self-harmed with knife in victim’s kitchen

        Premium Content DV offender self-harmed with knife in victim’s kitchen

        Crime The man self-harmed with a kitchen knife at the aggrieved’s house.

        Prolific domestic violence offender avoids jail time

        Premium Content Prolific domestic violence offender avoids jail time

        Crime The man had 18 domestic violence related entries on his record.

        Our home town: Gladstone Battery World’s David ‘Crock’ Thomas

        Premium Content Our home town: Gladstone Battery World’s David ‘Crock’...

        News Gladstone Battery World franchisee David ‘Crock’ Thomas employs 12 people in his...