Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been charged, another is suffering head injuries and a man has been found dead after a fight broke out in Sydney’s west. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
A woman has been charged, another is suffering head injuries and a man has been found dead after a fight broke out in Sydney’s west. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Man dead after cops called to fight

by Erin Lyons
29th Dec 2020 7:38 AM

A man was found unconscious and later died after police were called to a fight between two women in a neighbouring apartment in Sydney's west on Monday.

Officers were called to Parkes Ave in Werrington about 4pm to reports two women were fighting.

When they arrived at the unit, they found a woman, 37, suffering a head injury, and in a nearby apartment, a 43-year-old man was found unconscious.

Emergency crews tried to save him but he was unable to be revived.

Police believe both women and the man were known to each other.

The 37-year-old woman was treated at the scene before she was taken to Nepean Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A 44-year-old woman was later arrested at a home in Kingswood and taken to Penrith Police Station where she was charged with reckless wounding.

She was refused bail and will appear in Penrith Local Court on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the 43-year-old man's death.

Originally published as Man dead after cops called to fight

crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone artisan’s stunning works set social media alight

        Premium Content Gladstone artisan’s stunning works set social media alight

        News “Each board takes up to six weeks to fully complete and range from $165 upwards pending size and timber used,” Bikay Michell.

        NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Premium Content NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

        Whats On From fireworks to a masquerade party, there’s plenty of great ways to say goodbye...

        Gladstone woman allegedly speeding, drink driving in Vic

        Premium Content Gladstone woman allegedly speeding, drink driving in Vic

        Crime The 28-year-old had a not so happy visit to Happy Valley.

        Emergency services called to Lake Awoonga jet ski incident

        Premium Content Emergency services called to Lake Awoonga jet ski incident

        News Paramedics are responding to reports that a person has fallen from a jet ski at...