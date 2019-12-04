Menu
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his car fell on him.
News

Man crushed while working under a vehicle

Michael Nolan
4th Dec 2019 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:26 AM
A MAN is in a serious condition at Dalby Hospital after he was crushed under a car.

Dalby Police Senior Sergeant Terry McCullough said the man was working under a vehicle when its jack came loose.

"The vehicle fell off the jack and the car landed on him," he said.

The man, in his 20s, crawled out from under the vehicle before the paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered an abdominal injury.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Toowoomba Chronicle

