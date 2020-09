A man remains in hospital after he was crushed by a horse yesterday afternoon.

A man remains in hospital after he was crushed by a horse yesterday afternoon.

A MAN in his 30s who was crushed when a horse fell on him yesterday in Calliope remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called to a private address in Calliope yesterday at 3.15pm after a horse landed on him causing injuries to his chest and abdomen.

He was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition and stayed there overnight.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.