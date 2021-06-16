Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have been called to a serious workplace incident at a southern Cairns suburb involving a forklift.
Emergency services have been called to a serious workplace incident at a southern Cairns suburb involving a forklift.
News

Man crushed by forklift in workplace incident

by Peter Carruthers
16th Jun 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious workplace incident at a southern Cairns suburb.

At 10.24am critical care paramedics treated a 38-year-old man for head, facial, pelvic, and spinal injuries after he was reportedly crushed by a forklift at a Bentley Park business.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics including a critical care unit transported the man in his 30s to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition.

 

Queensland Ambulance Service medics have treated a man injured by a forklift at Bentley Park this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service medics have treated a man injured by a forklift at Bentley Park this morning.

MORE NEWS

Cairns businesses fined over height risk

Family's takes drastic steps to find home

FNQ docs refuse to use new IT program

 

 

It's understood the vehicle was driving up a ramp before it rolled back and crushed the man.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland had been notified and a spokeswoman said the authority would be investigating the accident.

A Cairns Hospital spokeswoman said the man was currently in a stable condition.

 

 

 

peter.carruthers@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man crushed by forklift in serious Cairns workplace incident

workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patience needed on power investigation, says Energy Minister

        Premium Content Patience needed on power investigation, says Energy Minister

        Politics CS Energy recently announced that forensic engineer Dr Sean Brady would lead an independent investigation and review of the incident at Unit C4.

        Meet your dedicated Gladstone Observer team

        Meet your dedicated Gladstone Observer team

        News Your team of local journalists living and working here in the wonderful Gladstone...

        Revealed: What Gladstone’s council budget means for you

        Premium Content Revealed: What Gladstone’s council budget means for you

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s 2021/22 budget has been revealed. Here’s everything...

        Queensland budget: What’s in it for Gladstone

        Premium Content Queensland budget: What’s in it for Gladstone

        Money It’s been a mixed bag for regional and rural communities as the Queensland...