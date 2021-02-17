A man has been rescued after a garbage chute weighing 250kgs fell on top of him, trapping him underneath in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a unit block on Bent Street in the harbourside suburb of Neutral Bay about 9.30am Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man had been crushed by the garbage chute which was previously attached to the building.

Firefighters managed to free the man from the debris, before he was treated by paramedics for suspected leg, shoulder and rib injuries.

Paramedics believe the chute would weigh about 250kgs. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

He was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Dennis Bungener praised bystanders for rushing to the man's aid.

"It appears a chute carrying waste from a construction site had dislodged and fallen on top of the man, pinning him underneath," he said.

"He was very lucky he didn't sustain more serious injuries. It's estimated the chute weighed around 250kgs."

"It's an important reminder to take all safety precautions while at work, especially on construction sites."

SafeWork has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Man crushed by 250kg garbage chute