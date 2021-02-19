Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QUAD BIKE ACCIDENT: Emergency services rushed to a private property in Cooyar following a quad bike rollover on February 19. Picture: Bev Lacey
QUAD BIKE ACCIDENT: Emergency services rushed to a private property in Cooyar following a quad bike rollover on February 19. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

Man crushed after rolling quad bike into creek bed

Sam Turner
19th Feb 2021 2:27 PM | Updated: 4:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.27PM:

A man in his 30s has been flown to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition, following a quad bike rollover in Cooyar.

EARLIER:

A rescue helicopter has arrived to airlift a man to hospital after he was reportedly crushed after a quad bike rollover in Cooyar.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene just prior to 1pm, after a man in his 30s reportedly rolled the vehicle on a private rural property.

"It appears the man had rolled his quad bike down into a creek bed, and was trapped underneath," she said.

"He has since been extricated, but has suffered serious leg and pelvic injuries."

She said the man appears to be in a stable condition.

cooyar quad bike rollover qas quad bike crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEVELOPMENT: 19 organisations express interest for Philip St

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: 19 organisations express interest for Philip St

        Council News The organisations who expressed interest in the development recently met for a four-day workshop.

        • 19th Feb 2021 4:03 PM
        Man threatened woman if she didn’t drop DV charges

        Premium Content Man threatened woman if she didn’t drop DV charges

        Crime He demanded she delete a number of screenshots in front of him.

        • 19th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
        Glimpse inside one of Gladstone’s oldest homes

        Premium Content Glimpse inside one of Gladstone’s oldest homes

        News Built in the early 1900s, the Glenlyon St home is known for its iconic lion...

        Meet the amazing young girl kicking goals with Rugby

        Premium Content Meet the amazing young girl kicking goals with Rugby

        Sport Lyn-Eve Woods has been able to “come out of her shell” thanks to a number of...