Man crumples ute in drink driving crash at Calliope

HE TOLD the magistrate that a bump on the head earlier at work that day could have been the reason he crashed his car on the way home.

However tests at the hospital later revealed that Adam Robert Borradale had a blood alcohol content reading of .113% when he crashed his red Holden ute into a tree along the Dawson Hwy at Calliope on July 13.

The man pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

Police were called to the single car crash at about 8.50pm and arrived on scene to see the red ute crumpled against a tree 10m away from the road, with Borradale sitting close by being treated by paramedics.

He was taken to the hospital for further testing, where he also told police he had consumed about five rum and cola drinks.

Borradale appeared unrepresented by a lawyer in court, and told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho that he car was a write off.

He told Ms Ho he was on his way home from the job he worked out on a property at a cattle station.

"It wasn't intentional," he said.

"I left work not knowing or feeling over the limit.

"I also had a bad head knock that day at work ... so that could have contributed."

Ms Ho warned Borradale that he was going to lose his licence and needed to find another way of getting to and from work.

"I'm lucky enough to have a partner that can take me to and from," he said.

Ms Ho imposed a $650 fine and disqualified his licence for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

"Next time you get knocked on the head at work, get someone else to drive you home," Ms Ho said.