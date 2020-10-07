Man killed in horror motorbike, car crash

Connection Rd at Mooloolah Valley is closed after a serious crash involving two cars and a motorbike. A man has suffered critical injuries as a result. Photo: Patrick Woods

A man has died in a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolah Valley this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash, which involved two cars and a motorbike, on Connection Rd at 6.15am.

The motorbike rider sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Two men in their early 20s were also assessed, but were uninjured.

The road is closed in both directions, with drivers being urged to show patience.

Traffic crash Connection Road at Glenview on the Sunshine Coast. Connection Road is closed whilst emergency crews attend. #qldtraffic — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 6, 2020

A police spokesman said a detour was in place at Stevens Rd, with alternate access to the Mooloolah township through Old Gympie Rd via Glenview or Tunnel Ridge Rd via Landsborough.

