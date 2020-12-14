Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift.
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift. Contributed
News

Man critically hurt in workplace accident

by Nathan Edwards
14th Dec 2020 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift at the Port of Brisbane this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including police and paramedics, arrived on scene at the workplace at Pinkenba just after 12.30pm Monday.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition. Critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit were onboard.

Originally published as Man critically hurt in workplace accident

workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not so merry Christmas drinks

        Premium Content Not so merry Christmas drinks

        Crime Work Christmas celebrations ended poorly for Shaun Gary Cooper.

        • 14th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        A warning for Callide, Fairbairn dam users

        Premium Content A warning for Callide, Fairbairn dam users

        News The same warning is in place for those using Cania Dam.

        • 14th Dec 2020 1:52 PM
        Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

        Premium Content Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

        News Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow was intercepted by police at Monto.

        GPC receives international recognition for safety

        Premium Content GPC receives international recognition for safety

        News “The accreditation is a fantastic achievement for GPC’s pilot services and a...