Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a suburban train station.
A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a suburban train station.
Crime

Man critically hurt in student attack involving six kids

13th Feb 2020 7:34 PM

A man is in intensive care after allegedly being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a train station north of Perth.

The victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, suffered serious head injuries in the attack on Thursday afternoon.

He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police believe the students were all wearing their school uniform.

It is also believed there may have been an incident on a bus travelling to the station which may have been linked to the assault.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How couple turned Star Wars virtual romance into real love

        premium_icon How couple turned Star Wars virtual romance into real love

        Dating Not even 14,116 kilometres could keep David and Natasha Mills apart after they found love in a virtual reality Star Wars universe.

        MOOD KILL: Report finds Gladstone’s lacking in romance

        premium_icon MOOD KILL: Report finds Gladstone’s lacking in romance

        News LOVE might be in the air tomorrow, but new data suggests the Gladstone region is...

        Chance to own tranquil oasis in the heart of town

        premium_icon Chance to own tranquil oasis in the heart of town

        News The West Gladstone property boasts an award-winning pool and is an entertainer’s...

        SEVERE STORM: Warning issued for Capricornia

        premium_icon SEVERE STORM: Warning issued for Capricornia

        News Storms are expected to move through the Gladstone Region over coming hours as they...