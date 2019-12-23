Menu
Crime

Man in critical condition after street brawl

23rd Dec 2019 7:18 AM
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a brawl in northern NSW last night.

Police and emergency services were alerted about 8pm Sunday to reports of a brawl near Hill and Park Streets, East Ballina.

NSW Ambulance paramedics located a 24-year-old man suffering serious head injuries.

He was treated at the scene before he was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist forensic officers.

Police believe the man had been at a pub with friends, and became involved in an altercation after leaving, during which he was assaulted and fell to the ground, knocking him unconscious.

A number of witnesses were spoken to and a 19-year-old man was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

About 11.20pm, a 22-year-old man attended Ballina Police Station and spoke with investigators.

Both men have been released pending further inquiries.

Detectives from Richmond Police District have established Strike Force Tancred to investigate the incident.

ballina brawl crime editors picks
Ballina Shire Advocate

