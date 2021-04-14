Menu
A swimmer is in a critical condition after being pulled from the pool at a Gold Coast resort.
Man critical after he is pulled from a resort pool

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
14th Apr 2021 3:11 PM
Paramedics are working desperately to save a swimmer pulled from a swimming pool at a Gold Coast resort.

The swimmer is in a critical condition after being pulled from the water at the Sheraton Mirage on Seaworld Drive at Main Beach just before 2pm.

Ambulance officers, including a critical care team, are on the scene.

A doctor performed CPR on the 62-year-old man in the resort's pool area before paramedics arrived.

Originally published as Man critical after pulled from resort pool

